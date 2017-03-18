Preview: Iowa State vs. Purdue

A contrast in styles figures to make for anintriguing second-round NCAA Tournament Midwest Region matchup Saturday nightwhen Iowa State takes on Purdue in Milwaukee. The fifth-seeded Cyclones featurea high-scoring four-guard attack while the fourth-seeded Boilermakers boast oneof the nation’s most-imposing front lines, led by national player of theyear-candidate Caleb Swanigan.

The 6-9, 250-pound Swanigan totaled 16 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and a trio of blocked shots in Thursday’s 80-70 first-round win over Vermont while fellow forward Vince Edwards added a game-high 21 points - with 15 coming in the second half. Swanigan, Edwards and a 7-2 Isaac Haas combined for 25 of Purdue’s 38 rebounds as the Boilermakers finished a plus-10 on the glass and overwhelmed the Catamounts in the paint. Iowa State received a combined 59 points, including eight 3-pointers, and 14 assists from starting guards Monte Morris, Naz Mitrou-Long, Deonte Burton and Matt Thomas in beating 12th-seeded Nevada 84-73 for its 10th win in its last 11 games. “Purdue is a big team - a really big team, and it’s going to be David and Goliath out there,” Burton told the media following Thursday night’s win. “We’re going to have to bring a lot of toughness (Saturday) because we’re not as big.”

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT IOWA STATE (24-10): The Cyclones shot 55.6 percent from the field, including 8-of-19 on 3-pointers, and improved to 17-0 this season when scoring 80 or more points. Morris (16.4), Mitrou-Long (15.4), Burton (14.8) and Thomas (12.1) are all averaging double figures scoring, and Morris’ 6.1 assists per outing ranks fourth among players that participated in the NCAA Tourney. Five Cyclones have made at least 40 3-pointers this season and, as a team, Iowa State is connecting on 40.3 percent of its long-range attempts - ranking 13th nationally entering play Friday.

ABOUT PURDUE (26-7): Swanigan’s double-double Thursday gave him a Big Ten-record 27 on the season, and only three major-conference players (Blake Griffin with 30, Tim Duncan with 29 and Michael Beasley with 28) have had more in a single campaign in the last 20 years. Swanigan leads the team with 18.4 points and 12.6 rebounds per outing and is joined in double-digit scoring by Haas (12.6), Vince Edwards (12.5) and guards Carsen Edwards (10.5) and Dakota Mathias (10.0). Purdue shot 51.7 percent from the floor versus Vermont and is now 16-2 this season when shooting 48 percent or better.

TIP-INS

1. Saturday’s game will only be the secondmeeting in the last 21 years between the programs with Iowa State winning 83-80in 2007.

2. Swanigan on Thursday joined Duncan as the onlymajor-conference players with at least 600 points, 400 rebounds and 90 assistsin a season.

3. Morris has played in 139 games andparticipated in 100 career wins - both school records for the Cyclones.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 74, Purdue 71