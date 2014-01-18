Preview: Iowa State at Texas

No. 10 Iowa State will try to stop a losing streak when it visits Texas on Saturday, but the Longhorns will present another big challenge for the Cyclones. Iowa State has allowed 55 second-chance points in its back-to-back losses and been outrebounded in all four Big 12 Conference games. “We were pretty good (at rebounding) in the non-conference portion of the schedule,” Cylcones coach Fred Hoiberg said in his post-game press conference after Monday’s 77-70 loss to Kansas. “You don’t want this to become a trend moving forward. We’re giving up inches every night. Our guys battle every night because, at pretty much every position, we’re giving up size.”

Iowa State had a plus-5.8 rebounding advantage in non-conference games and now faces a Texas team that leads the Big 12 with 42.2 rebounds. The Longhorns, who have won back-to-back games, will have a slight size advantage with Cameron Ridley and Jonathan Holmes on the inside. Texas also leads the league in blocked shots and has held 10 opponents to under 40 percent shooting.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network, ESPN3.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (14-2, 2-2 Big 12): Melvin Ejim leads the Cyclones - and is second in the Big 12 - with 17.8 points and averages 6.9 rebounds. DeAndre Kane adds 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds while Dustin Hogue contributes 12.4 and a team-high 9.3. Each of the three is shooting better than 50 percent from the floor as the Cyclones dropped their season average to 48.2 percent after a season-low 31.4-percent performance against Kansas.

ABOUT TEXAS (13-4, 2-2): Holmes leads the Longhorns with 12.5 points and 7.3 rebounds while Ridley averages 10.6 and a team-high 7.4. Javan Felix is averaging 15.8 points over his last four games with 12 assists and six steals in that span. Freshman Isaiah Taylor averaged 12 points, 5.5 rebounds and four assists during Texas’ back-to-back league wins.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State has had at least four players score in double figures in 15 of its 16 games.

2. Texas is 9-2 on its own court this season and hasn’t lost a home game to the Cyclones since 2005.

3. The Longhorns have improved their free-throw shooting from 63.1 percent during non-conference games to 74.7 percent in league play.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 77, Texas 70