Preview: Iowa State at Texas

Iowa State is one game off the pace in the Big 12 standings but winning on the road isn’t something in which the No. 14 Cyclones excel. Iowa State visits Texas on Saturday and is coming off a 70-65 victory over Oklahoma State that is just the Cyclones’ third road win all season. “You get the monkey off your back a little bit,” Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg told reporters. “We’ve had three really good road wins: Iowa, West Virginia and now Oklahoma State.”

The Longhorns are below .500 in conference play and aiming to go on a late-season streak that will secure them an NCAA Tournament berth. Texas is in seventh place in the Big 12 and suffered a blow on Tuesday when it fell 71-69 to Oklahoma, a loss that halted a three-game winning streak. Iowa State recorded an 89-86 victory over the Longhorns last month when forward Georges Niang led the way with 19 points, while guard Javan Felix led Texas with 20 points.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT IOWA STATE (19-6, 9-4 Big 12): Forward Jameel McKay had his best career showing against the Cowboys by tying his career high of 17 points and grabbing a career-best 14 rebounds while producing the first double-double of his career. The 6-9 junior is averaging 10.8 points on 60 percent shooting from the field and also leads the Cyclones in rebounding (6.4). Niang leads the club with a 14.5 scoring average with guard Bryce Dejean-Jones second at 11.2 and guard Naz Long having a team-best 62 3-pointers to go with an 11.2-point average.

ABOUT TEXAS (17-9, 6-7): Freshman forward Myles Turner has recorded back-to-back double-doubles, and he matched his personal high of six blocks while totaling 17 points and 10 rebounds against Oklahoma. Turner is averaging 11.5 points and a team-leading 6.6 rebounds, and his 74 blocks are the main reason why the Longhorns lead the nation in blocked shots per game (7.73). Point guard Isaiah Taylor averages a team-best 12.8 points with forward Jonathan Holmes (11 per game) and Felix (10.3) also averaging in double digits.

TIP-INS

1. Texas holds a 17-12 series lead.

2. Holmes has six double-digit rebounding games this season and 15 in his career.

3. Iowa State F Dustin Hogue has scored in double figures 15 times this season.

PREDICTION: Texas 76, Iowa State 73