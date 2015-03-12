Preview: Texas vs. Iowa State

Second-seeded Iowa State looks to win the Big 12 tournament for the second straight season and opens play against Texas in Thursday’s quarterfinals at Kansas City. The No. 15 Cyclones were the No. 4 seed when they won last season’s crown but won’t be sneaking up on anybody this time around. The seventh-seeded Longhorns cruised past Texas Tech on Wednesday but badly need a victory over Iowa State to spruce up their NCAA Tournament resume.

Texas coach Rick Barnes has a 20-victory squad but remains nervous about how many more wins his team needs to make the NCAA Tournament. “They don’t wait until two weeks out, three weeks out, they work it all year,” Barnes said of the committee in the postgame press conference. “They’re going to know why we struggled in the middle of the year, they’re going to know we dealt with injuries and different things, they’re going to know it all because they do want to put together the best tournament they can and I have confidence in that.” The Longhorns led comfortably for the final 17 minutes against Texas Tech after leading by just four at halftime in the 65-53 victory.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TEXAS (20-12): Center Cam Ridley excelled against Texas Tech with 14 points and eight rebounds and insisted afterward he will be assertive throughout the tournament. “I’m going to play a lot more aggressive than I have before because that’s what the team needs from me,” Ridley said at the postgame press conference. “Any player on this team can come out and have a good game like I had; it all comes out to us playing together at the end of the day.” Ridley, who averages 8.2 points, scored in single digits the previous seven games while averaging five points.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (22-8): Balance is the key for the Cyclones, who have six players scoring in double digits while leading the Big 12 in scoring at 79.3 points per game. Forward Georges Niang (15.2) is the go-to player and is also second on the squad in 3-pointers (42) and assists (3.4) while forward Jameel McKay (11.3 points) is the top man in the interior and leads the team in rebounding (7.2) and blocked shots (50). Guard Naz Long (10.6) has a team-best 71 3-pointers, 11th-most in a single season in school history.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State swept the Longhorns this season and has won the last three meetings.

2. Niang is averaging 18.8 points with 10 3-pointers over the past five games.

3. Texas SG Kendal Yancy is 3-of-16 from 3-point range over the last three outings.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 91, Texas 84