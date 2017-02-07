Iowa State will try to build on one of the biggest wins in school history when it continues Big 12 play at Texas on Tuesday night. The Cyclones rallied from a 15-point deficit to upset then No. 2-ranked Kansas, 92-89, in overtime on Saturday, snapping the Jayhawks' 51-game win streak at famed Allen Fieldhouse in the process.

Now Iowa State must turn right back around and play a young but improving Texas squad that has won seven of the last eight meetings against the Cyclones in Austin. Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said at a press conference on Monday that he stressed to his team the importance of moving on and being focused for a Longhorns squad that already owns Big 12 home wins over Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech and lost by just two points there to then No. 9-ranked West Virginia. "Texas at home is 9-4 on the year," Prohm said. "I always say you play the team what their record is where you play them. They're very good at home. We've got to be locked in and dialed in to go down there and play well."

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT IOWA STATE (14-8, 6-4 Big 12): The Cyclones hit a school-record 18 3-pointers on 34 attempts in the win at Kansas but Prohm credited his team's defense, which had 12 steals and forced 21 Jayhawk turnovers, as the reason for the win. "I thought we won the game in the second half by being tough-minded defensively for a lot of stretches," Prohm said. Four Cyclones are averaging in double figures led by preseason Big 12 Player of the Year Monte Morris (16.4) followed by fellow senior guards Naz Mitrou-Long (15.4), Deonte Burton (14.2) and Matt Thomas (11.6).

ABOUT TEXAS (9-14, 3-7): Sophomore guard Tevin Mack (14.8) leads the team in scoring but has missed the last eight games after being suspended indefinitely by head coach Shaka Smart for an undisclosed violation of team rules. After Mack, the team's top two scorers are both freshmen and former McDonald's All-Americans, 6-11 forward Jarrett Allen (12.7), who also leads the team in rebounding (8.4), and guard Andrew Jones (11.2), who is shooting 36 percent from 3-point range and is second on the team in assists (3.3). Sophomore guard Kerwin Roach Jr. also is averaging in double digits (10.1) while leading the team in assists (3.6) and steals (1.5).

TIP-INS

1. Burton, who had 29 points in the win at Kansas and hit 7-of-9 3-pointers, finished with 27 points in the first meeting with Texas on Jan. 7 in Ames, won by the Cyclones, 79-70.

2. Allen is averaging a double-double (16.0 points, 10.5 rebounds) in Big 12 play.

3. Iowa State leads the Big 12 and ranks sixth nationally in fewest turnovers per game (10.4).

PREDICTION: Iowa State 72, Texas 67