Texas 86, Iowa State 76

Texas 86, No. 10 Iowa State 76: Jonathan Holmes had 23 points and seven rebounds as the Longhorns handed the visiting Cyclones their third straight loss.

Javan Felix added 17 points and Cameron Ridley had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for Texas (14-4, 3-2 Big 12). Isaiah Taylor had 12 points, including four free throws in the final minutes as the Longhorns hit 13-of-16 free throws in the last six minutes to seal the win.

Georges Niang led Iowa State (14-3, 2-3) with 18 points, six assists and five rebounds. Melvin Ejim added 17 point and 10 rebounds and DeAndre Kane had 15 points.

Ejim’s layup capped a 7-0 run for a 29-20 Iowa State lead with just under nine minutes left in the opening half but the Cyclones had just on field goal the rest of the period. Texas got close with a 9-2 run before tying the game at 36 with Felix’s 3-pointer with just under a minute left in the half.

Holmes had three baskets during an 8-0 that put Texas ahead for good at 51-44 with about 13 minutes left. Iowa State got within two a couple of times but the Longhorns used a 13-4 run - getting two buckets each from Holmes and Felix - to build a double-digit lead with six minutes left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iowa State won the rebounding battle (43-39) for the first time in five conference games. ... Texas, which improved to 10-2 at home this season, defeated a top-10 opponent at home for the first time since Dec. 2009. ... Holmes tied his career-high scoring mark and recorded his second 20-point performance of the season.