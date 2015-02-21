No. 14 Iowa State 85, Texas 77: Matt Thomas scored a career-best 17 points and made four 3-point baskets as the Cyclones knocked off the host Longhorns in Big 12 play.

Georges Niang also scored 17 points, and Bryce Dejean-Jones added 16 as Iowa State (20-6, 10-4) reached the 20-victory mark for the fourth straight season. Naz Long tallied 12 points and Dustin Hogue added 11 for the Cyclones.

Kendal Yancy achieved career bests of 29 points and six 3-pointers for Texas (17-10, 6-8). Isaiah Taylor matched his season high of 23 points to go with seven assists as the Longhorns lost to the Cyclones for the second time this season.

Thomas hit two 3-pointers in a 40-second span, and Long added another as Iowa State used an 11-3 burst to turn a three-point margin into a 64-53 lead. Hogue’s basket pushed the lead to 12 with 4:22 to play, but the Longhorns whittled their deficit to 79-75 on a basket by Javan Felix with 1:12 to go before the Cyclones closed it out.

Texas led by four points late in the first half before the Cyclones scored the final eight before the break and Hogue drained a 3-pointer in the opening minute of the second half to give Iowa State a 38-31 advantage. Yancy knocked down a 3-pointer to pull the Longhorns within 53-50 with nine minutes left before the Cyclones began to pull away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Thomas scored just 20 points over the previous seven games. … Texas collected 15 offensive rebounds while posting a 43-32 advantage on the boards. … The Cyclones have won back-to-back conference road games for the first time since 2006.