No. 15 Iowa State 69, Texas 67: Monte Morris hit the game-winning jumper with no time remaining to cap a career-high 24-point outing as the second-seeded Cyclones stunned the seventh-seeded Longhorns to advance to the Big 12 semifinals in Kansas City.

Iowa State (23-8) scored the final 12 points of the contest and never led until Morris raced upcourt and swished a 15-foot step-back jumper as time expired. Georges Niang had 22 points and six assists for the Cyclones, who face third-seeded Oklahoma on Friday.

Jonathan Holmes had 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots and Isaiah Taylor scored 13 points as Texas (20-13) suffered a blow to its NCAA Tournament hopes. Javan Felix added 10 points but missed a crucial 3-point shot with seven seconds left prior to the winning sequence.

The Cyclones trailed by 15 points early in the second half and cut the lead to 54-48 on Jameel McKay’s dunk with 10:41 remaining before Texas regained control and led by 10 with 3:56 to go. But the Longhorns wouldn’t score again and Dustin Hogue and Morris each made 3-pointers to help Iowa State tie the contest before Morris hit the game-winning shot.

Texas rattled off 14 straight points for a 15-point first-half lead as Iowa State missed 11 straight shots over an 9 1/2-minute span. Felix was 4-of-4 shooting – with two 3-pointers – for all of his 10 points as the Longhorns led 36-25 at the break and stretched the lead back to 15 on Taylor’s hoop with 17:58 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Both teams were 10-of-22 from 3-point range with Morris having a game-high four on five attempts. … Morris was 9-of-15 shooting and had five steals. … Texas C Cameron Ridley contributed eight rebounds and four of his team’s eight blocked shots.