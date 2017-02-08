Allen's free throws lift Texas past Iowa State

AUSTIN, Texas -- Jarrett Allen scored 17 points, including the game-winning free throws with seven seconds to play as Texas held on to beat Iowa State 67-65 on Tuesday in Big 12 Conference action at the Frank Erwin Center.

The Cyclones pushed past a horrendous first 18 minutes in which they trailed by as many as 17 points to claw back to within 55-54 with 6:10 to play. Deonte Burton's 3-pointer with 47 seconds remaining completed the comeback and tied the game at 63.

Shaquille Cleare corralled an offensive rebound and laid it back in with 29 seconds remaining to give Texas a 65-63 lead before Burton's jumper 14 seconds later re-tied the game at 65.

The Longhorns' Andrew Jones missed on a jumper with eight seconds to play, but Allen was fouled trying to grab the rebound. Allen made both ends of the one-and-one free throw opportunity.

Texas had three fouls to give and used two of them before pushing the Cyclones' Matt Thomas into a contested 3-pointer that bounced up and then off the rim as the buzzer sounded to end the game.

Thomas scored 17 points to pace Iowa State (14-9, 6-5 Big 12). Burton had 13 points, Naz Mitrou-Long had 12 and Monte Morris scored 10 for the Cyclones.

Cleare finished with 12 for the Longhorns (10-14, 4-7), and Jones added 10 as Texas won for the third straight game at home on its final possession.

Texas jumped on Iowa State out of the gate, scoring the game's first six points before building a 13-3 lead. The Cyclones missed four of their first five shots and had three turnovers in the that initial four-plus minutes and Texas scored 10 of its 13 points in the opening stretch in the paint.

As bad as things were at the start for the Cyclones, they only got worse through the middle of the first half. Iowa State hit only 2 of its first 17 shots (11.8 percent) and was outrebounded by the Longhorns 19-9 while falling behind 22-8.

Iowa State fought back via a 9-0 run over a 1:34 stretch that was highlighted by a dunk from Burton and run-out layup by Mitrou-Long that cut the Texas lead to 30-22. When Thomas hit his third 3-pointer of the half with 1:08 to play, the Cyclones had crawled to within 31-27.

Jones' 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the half gave Texas a 35-29 lead at intermission. He led the Longhorns with eight points in the half, while Thomas paced the Cyclones with nine points.

The Cyclones got within 55-54 on a dunk by Darrell Bowie with 6:10 remaining. Allen's put-back dunk with 5:04 to play put another charge into the Longhorns, creating a small cushion heading to the endgame.