Preview: Iowa State at Texas Christian

Texas Christian coaches won’t need to review much film in advance of Saturday’s visit by No. 19 Iowa State. They’re sure to remember the last meeting just two weeks ago, when Melvin Ejim had a conference-record 48 points along with a career-high 18 rebounds in the Cyclones’ 84-69 victory. Iowa State stands within a game of second-place Texas in the Big 12 after Tuesday’s 85-76 win over the Longhorns, while the Horned Frogs are still seeking their first league win.

Ejim, averaging a league-leading 19.1 points, collected 25 points and eight rebounds against Texas and helped the Cyclones become the third-fastest team to 20 wins in school history. The Cyclones have won two straight following a surprising 102-77 loss at West Virginia on Feb. 10. They’re heavy favorites to extend the streak against shorthanded TCU, which is down to eight scholarship players and has been outscored by an average of 17.2 points in league play.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT IOWA STATE (20-5, 8-5 Big 12): The Cyclones have won five of their last six, but coach Fred Hoiberg isn’t about to let his team overlook the Horned Frogs. “If you’re coaching a team and playing on a team, you better be ready,” Hoiberg told reporters. “Any given night, if you’re not prepared, you’re going to get beat up pretty good — and that showed for us at West Virginia.” Guard DeAndre Kane averages 16.2 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Cyclones, who lead the Big 12 in scoring at 84.1 points per game.

ABOUT TEXAS CHRISTIAN (9-16, 0-13): Guard Kyan Anderson scored 23 points in Wednesday’s 65-53 loss at Kansas State, but the Horned Frogs were outrebounded 47-24 and faded against the deeper Wildcats in the final seven minutes. Coach Trent Johnson was encouraged by the play of freshman guard Hudson Price, who collected a career-high seven points along with three rebounds against Kansas State. The Horned Frogs are averaging a league-worst 64.4 points, but Anderson has scored at least 22 points in six of his last eight games.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State is the only Division I team to score at least 70 points in every game this season.

2. TCU F Amric Fields has combined with Anderson to score 400 of the Horned Frogs’ 816 points in league play.

3. Iowa State is 15-0 when leading at halftime.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 77, Texas Christian 62