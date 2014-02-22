No. 19 Iowa State 71, Texas Christian 60: DeAndre Kane scored 20 points and Georges Niang added 19 and eight rebounds as the visiting Cyclones kept the Horned Frogs winless in Big 12 play.

Melvin Ejim battled foul trouble and had 14 points and four rebounds for Iowa State (21-5, 9-5 Big 12), which held TCU to 36.7 percent shooting and won for the sixth time in its last seven games. Ejim scored a conference-record 48 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds in the Cyclones’ 84-69 victory over TCU on Feb. 8.

Kyan Anderson led TCU (9-17, 0-14) with 18 points while Karviar Shepherd collected 14 points and 15 rebounds. The shorthanded Horned Frogs, who have lost 14 in a row, played without starting forward Amric Fields, who missed the game due to an undisclosed injury.

The Cyclones overcame a sluggish start and pulled ahead 32-30 when Niang scored to close the first half. TCU trailed 58-55 with just under seven minutes left before Niang scored six points during an 11-3 run and Iowa State cruised to its fourth straight win in the series.

Iowa State, which improved to 16-0 when leading at halftime, won despite missing 10 of its 11 shots from 3-point range. Kane contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Cyclones, who have scored at least 70 points in every game this season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Fields, averaging 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds, will be re-evaluated this week. Freshman Hudson Price started in place of Fields and had three points and four blocks. … Iowa State improved to 36-1 over the past two seasons when allowing 75 or fewer points. … TCU freshman G Brandon Parrish scored four points on 2-of-11 shooting and has been held to a combined 15 points in the past five games.