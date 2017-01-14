Hot-shooting TCU knocks off Iowa State

Forward Vlad Brodziansky topped hot-shooting Texas Christian with 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting in an 84-77 win over visiting Iowa State in a Big 12 game Saturday.

TCU (14-3 overall, 3-2 Big 12) made 56.9 percent of its field goal attempts, connecting 37 of 65 shots while accumulating 27 assists. Guards Brandon Parrish (15 points), Jaylen Fisher (11 assists) and Kenrich Williams (13 points, 13 rebounds) also stood out for TCU.

Brodziansky compiled his third career double-double amassing a game-high 14 rebounds.

Iowa State (11-5, 3-2) was led by guards Naz Mitrou-Long's 19 points. Guard Donovan Jackson added 16 points.

The Horned Frogs did not trail in the second half after taking a 44-41 halftime lead. The first half was hotly contested with 13 lead changes and two ties.

After Iowa State cut the deficit to 66-63 with 7:25 left in regulation on a jumper by guard Matt Thomas, TCU went on a 9-2 run fueled by seven points by Brodziansky.

A 3-pointer by Williams gave TCU a 78-67 lead with 3:17 remaining. The Horned Frogs went on a scoring drought and Iowa State scored seven unanswered points to cut the lead to 78-74 with 1:06 left.

Dunks by Brodziansky and Williams on consecutive possessions extended the lead to 82-74 with 34 seconds left.