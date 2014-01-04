Preview: Iowa State at Texas Tech

No. 12 Iowa State looks to keep its perfect record intact when it travels to Lubbock to face Texas Tech on Saturday. The Cyclones have reeled off 12 consecutive wins to start the season and are coming off a 99-63 victory over Northern Illinois just hours after learning about the death of former coach Johnny Orr. Coach Fred Hoiberg paid his respects to the winningest tactician in Iowa State history, saying: “He was my hero, he was a father figure to so many of us.”

The Cyclones are ranked in the top 10 nationally in scoring and assists and hope to record a win in their Big 12 opener without peeking ahead to the showdown with No. 11 Baylor on Jan. 7. Texas Tech has lost three out of its last five games and is still looking for consistency under first-year coach Tubby Smith. The Red Raiders haven’t won more than two games in a row this season and will have their hands full against an Iowa State team firing on all cylinders.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network

ABOUT IOWA STATE (12-0): DeAndre Kane flirted with a triple double, recording 16 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds in the victory over Northern Illinois. Melvin Ejim leads the team in scoring (17.9) and has finished in double figures in all 10 games he’s played this season. The Cyclones have beaten eight opponents by 10 or more points and posted an unblemished nonconference record for the first time since 1956-57.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (8-5): Jaye Crockett rebounded from a season-low eight points against Arizona State to lead the way with 14 in the 100-69 win over Mount St. Mary‘s. The Red Raiders shot a season-high 63.3 percent from the floor to reach the 100-point plateau for the first time since beating Georgia Southern 103-79 on Nov. 23, 2010. Texas Tech finished 18-of-21 from the free throw line against the Mountaineers, the ninth straight time it has shot 70 percent or better from the charity stripe.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State needs one more win to equal the best start in school history.

2. The Cyclones have hit 10 or more 3-pointers five times this season.

3. Texas Tech ranks 216th nationally with 35 rebounds per game.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 83, Texas Tech 75