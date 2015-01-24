Preview: Iowa State at Texas Tech

Iowa State looks to continue its best start to league play since 2000 and preserve its spot atop the Big 12 standings when the 12th-ranked Cyclones travel to Texas Tech on Saturday. The Cyclones have won two straight since their lone setback in conference play - a 74-73 loss at Baylor - and facing the last-place Red Raiders figures to be a reprieve from what has been a difficult schedule to start league play. Texas Tech has lost 12 of its last 13 Big 12 games.

Iowa State’s 77-71 home victory over Kansas State on Tuesday marked its largest margin in any of its five league games, which have been decided by an average of 3.2 points. “We all want to get away from playing those nail-biters,” Cyclones point guard Monte Morris told reporters. “You’ve got (coach Fred) Hoiberg coming into the locker room, his back drenched in sweat.” The Cyclones have won three straight meetings with the Red Raiders and five of the last six.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT IOWA STATE (14-3, 4-1 Big 12): The Cyclones boast five double-digit scorers with Georges Niang (14.8) and Naz Long (12.8) ranking in the top eight in the Big 12. They’ve had four different leading scorers in five Big 12 contests with only Long leading the team twice. The offensive efficiency has resulted in Iowa State leading the Big 12 in scoring (80.1), field goal percentage (48.7) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.6) and leading the nation with 18.4 assists per game.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (10-9, 0-6): The Red Raiders have lost six straight and eight of nine, and they have been putrid at the offensive end in their past four contests. They’ve averaged 47.5 points over that stretch and have suffered consecutive 20-point defeats against TCU and Oklahoma State. Devaugntah Williams (10.4 points) is the only player averaging double figures, and the Red Raiders are weak on the boards, too, with no player averaging more than five rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State is 14-0 when tied or leading at halftime.

2. Texas Tech has shot 24.8 percent from 3-point range over its past nine games.

3. Iowa State F Jameel McKay has recorded at least two blocked shots in seven consecutive games while Morris has notched a steal in 13 straight contests.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 73, Texas Tech 57