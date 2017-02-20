Preview: Iowa State at Texas Tech

Two Big 12 NCAA Tournament bubble teams seeminglyheaded in opposite directions close out their season series Monday night asIowa State visits Texas Tech. The Cyclones have won three straight and four oftheir last five while the Red Raiders have dropped three of their last four.

Iowa State’s four-win-in-five-game stretch beganwith a resume-making 92-89 victory over No. 3 Kansas in Lawrence and also hasincluded wins over Oklahoma, Kansas State and TCU – all by at least eightpoints. “That’s when you want to play your best basketball – late in theseason,” Cyclones senior guard Naz Mitrou-Long said in a news conference afterscoring a game-high 25 points Saturday vs. TCU, including a 7-of-12 performancefrom 3-point range. “I definitely feel we’re starting to do that. We’re puttingsome complete games together.” Meanwhile Saturday, Texas Tech received a career-high-matching28 points from guard Keenan Evans and rallied from a seven-point second-halfdeficit to force overtime against 12th-ranked host West Virginia butwound up succumbing 83-74 in a pair of extra periods. “Adversity is going tocome – it’s not a matter of when – and when it (does), you have to respond,”first-year Red Raiders coach Chris Beard said in his post-game media gathering.“We have a game in less than 24 hours, so (we have) no choice but to respond.”

ABOUT IOWA STATE (17-9, 9-5): The play-makingprowess of senior point guard Monte Morris continues to set the table for theCyclones as the Big 12’s assists leader (6.0 per game) dished out 11 Saturdayand has had 39 – and only two turnovers – over his last five games. Morris alsoleads the team in scoring with an even 16 points per outing and is joined indouble figures by Long (15.9) and guards Deonte Burton (14.3) and Matt Thomas(11.6). Despite Burton’s team-leading 6.7 per game, the Cyclones own a Big 12-worstminus-2.5 average rebound margin but have outrebounded their last two foesafter finishing on the short side in their first 12 conference contests.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (17-10, 5-9): The loss to theMountaineers dropped the Red Raiders to 1-7 on the road, but two of their nextthree games are in Lubbock, where they’re 15-2 this season, including lastMonday’s 84-78 win over fourth-ranked Baylor. Evans is averaging a team-best15.7 points and his 46.9-percent accuracy from 3-point range ranks second inthe Big 12. Five other Texas Tech players are averaging at least 8.5 points,led by forwards Zach Smith (13.0) and Anthony Livingston (10.6), while the 6-8Smith is pacing the squad with 7.5 rebounds per outing.

1. Iowa State has won six of the last eightmeetings, including a 63-56 victory in Ames on Dec. 30.

2. Long and Morris combined for 33 points in thefirst meeting while Evans had 15 for Texas Tech but hit only 6-of-18 shots.

3. The Red Raiders’ plus-3.6 rebounding marginranks fourth in the Big 12.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 74, Iowa State 71