No. 12 Iowa State 73, Texas Tech 62: Georges Niang registered 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists as the visiting Cyclones downed the Red Raiders in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Melvin Ejim added 16 points for Iowa State (13-0, 1-0 Big 12), which equaled the record for the longest winning streak in school history. DeAndre Kane recorded 15 points, six assists and four steals while Monte Morris netted 11 points in a reserve role for the Cyclones, who finished 24-of-29 from the free-throw line.

Jaye Crockett notched a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds for Texas Tech (8-6, 0-1), which fell to 11-13 all-time against Iowa State. Jordan Tolbert scored 11 points and Dusty Hannahs added16 off the bench for the Red Raiders.

Matt Thomas nailed a 3-pointer to put Iowa State up 29-18 before the Cyclones closed out the first half on a 15-5 run to take a commanding 44-29 lead into the break. Texas Tech opened up the second stanza with a 16-4 burst to pull within three and Crockett buried a 3-pointer to level the score at 50.

Morris keyed a 15-4 spurt that put Iowa State back on top by 11 with a little more than five minutes remaining. Crockett’s jumper trimmed the deficit to 67-60 with 2:31 left after Kane missed three consecutive free throws, but Ejim hit four straight from the line to seal the Cyclones’ 13th consecutive victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iowa State dished out 14 assists while committing only five turnovers. … Ejim has scored in double figures in 14 consecutive games dating back to last season. … Texas Tech attempted only eight free throws and fell to 6-12 all-time in Big 12 openers.