Texas Tech 78, Iowa State 73

(Updated: CHANGES Iowa State 3-pointers to 6-of-31 in Para 3)

Texas Tech 78, No. 12 Iowa State 73: Devaugntah Williams scored 20 of his career-high 22 points in the second half as the Red Raiders stunned the visiting Cyclones for their first Big 12 victory.

Toddrick Gotcher hit five first-half 3-pointers en route to 17 points for Texas Tech (11-9, 1-6 Big 12), which had lost 12 of its previous 13 conference games dating to last season. Robert Turner tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Red Raiders ended a three-game losing streak in the series.

Monte Morris scored 20 points and Matt Thomas added 12 off the bench for Iowa State (14-4, 4-2), which went 6-of-31 from 3-point range. Leading scorer Georges Niang was limited to 10 points while Jameel McKay added nine points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Gotcher made three straight 3-pointers to set off a 15-0 run that put the Red Raiders on top 23-8 with a little over 11 minutes remaining in the first half. The lead grew as large as 19 before the Cyclones were able to close the period with a 9-2 run to get within 36-25.

Iowa State moved within six early in the second half only to see Texas Tech push the margin back to 60-45 on Williams’ 3-pointer with just over eight minutes to play. Morris and Dustin Hogue converted consecutive three-point plays to get the Cyclones within 72-68 with 1:39 remaining and McKay drew an offensive foul on Aaron Ross with 19.4 seconds to play in a three-point game, but Morris missed a 3-pointer for the tie and Williams closed it out at the line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas Tech had nearly as many bench points (23) as Iowa State had total points (25) in the first half. … The Red Raiders went 11-for-24 from 3-point range after shooting 24.8 percent from behind the arc in their previous nine games. … McKay failed to record a blocked shot after tallying at least two blocks in seven consecutive games.