Iowa State edges Texas Tech in overtime

Monte Morris scored 23 points, and Iowa State converted five free throws in the final two minutes as the Cyclones outlasted Texas Tech 82-80 in overtime on Monday in Big 12 play at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

The Cyclones' Donovan Jackson hit two free throws with 1:55 to play, Matt Thomas added two more from the charity stripe at the 31-second mark, and Morris was 1 of 2 from the line with 17 seconds remaining to stake Iowa State to an 82-78 lead.

A layup by Texas Tech's Keenan Evans with 10 seconds left cut the lead to two points, and when Iowa State's Nick Weiler-Babb missed two free throws that would have padded the lead, the Red Raiders had a chance to tie.

However, Texas Tech wasted the opportunity, never even getting a shot off in the remaining six seconds.

Iowa State (18-9, 10-5 Big 12) also got 20 points from Thomas and 16 points from Naz Mitrou-Long. The Cyclones won their fourth consecutive game and fifth in six outings.

Texas Tech (17-11, 5-10) was led by Niem Stevenson's 17 points. Justin Gray and Zach Smith hit for 16 points apiece and Evans added 10. Smith also grabbed a game-high 10 rebound for the Red Raiders.

The teams were tied at 39 at the end of the first half. Texas Tech outshot Iowa State 48.3 percent to 46.4 percent and made one more field goal than the Cyclones before the break. The Red Raiders also outrebounded Iowa State 17-12, but the Cyclones were able to keep pace thanks to Thomas' 16 points in the half.

Texas Tech, which got scoring from nine different players in the first 20 minutes of play, was paced by eight points each from Gray and Smith.

Texas Tech led 51-50 at the 12:53 mark of the second half before Iowa State caught fire, hitting four straight shots to run to a 59-50 advantage. The Red Raiders shot 0 of 4 during that 3:14 drought.

A free throw by Morris with 14 seconds to play in regulation was countered by two free throws by Evans with five seconds to play that tied the game at 73 and send it into overtime.

Overall, Iowa State outshot Texas Tech 46.4 percent to 39.4 percent, while the Red Raiders finished with a 37-33 edge on the glass.