Preview: Iowa State at Vanderbilt

All eyes will be on Iowa State senior point guard Monte Morris when the Cyclones travel to Vanderbilt Saturday to play in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Morris needs just three assists to break Jeff Hornacek’s 30-year-old school record.

Although many Cyclones fans were hoping they would get a chance to witness Morris break the record at home Tuesday night when Iowa State hosts West Virginia, the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year said he has no intention on holding back for that to happen. “I wanted it to be here (in Ames), but I‘m not going to point shave and wait until Tuesday to make it happen,” Morris said before practice Thursday. “It would have been good to do it at Hilton, (but) everything happens for a reason. Hopefully Saturday is the (game) to do it.” Vanderbilt meanwhile will be trying to move on from a tough 71-70 home loss to Arkansas on Tuesday, turning the ball over twice in the final 23 seconds to blow a 70-66 lead and losing when Hogs guard Daryl Macon was fouled on a 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left and then converted all three free throws. “It’s definitely tough because I thought we deserved to win this game,” Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew said. “All we had to do was finish it out and just get one more defensive stop.”

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT IOWA STATE (13-6, 5-3 Big 12): Morris, who is tied with fellow senior guard Nazareth Mitrou-Long for the team scoring lead at 15.9 points per game, has 663 career assists, which is two shy of Hornacek’s record. He leads the Big 12 in assists (5.9) and joins Hornacek, currently the head coach of the New York Knicks, as the only players in school history with 1,000 points, 600 assists and 200 steals. Mitrou-Long leads the team with 49 3-pointers in 136 attempts (36 percent) while senior guards Deonte Burton (13.7 points) and Matt Thomas (11.7) also are averaging in double figures.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (9-11, 3-5 SEC): The Commodores lead the SEC in 3-point field goal percentage (38.8), 3-pointers made per game (9.8) and free throw percentage (77.7 percent). Four players are averaging in double figures, led by 6-5 junior swingman Matthew Fisher-Davis (16.0 points) who has connected on 54-of-139 3-point attempts (38.8 percent). Senior center Luke Kornet is second in scoring (13.2) and rebounding (6.1) while junior guard Riley LaChance (10.6 points) and junior forward Jeff Roberson (10.4) also are averaging in double digits with the 6-6 Roberson also grabbing a team best 7.5 rebounds per game.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State leads the Big 12 and ranks sixth nationally in fewest turnovers per game (10.3).

2. Morris has 13 career games with 10 or more assists.

3. LaChance leads the SEC in 3-point field goal percentage (53.8).

PREDICTION: Iowa State 76, Vanderbilt 69