Vanderbilt holds off Iowa State

Vanderbilt generally beats teams with outstanding 3-point and free-throw shooting, and that was the case in its 84-78 victory over Iowa State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday afternoon.

Guards Nolan Cressler (20) and Matthew Fisher-Davis (14 points) and center Luke Kornet (21) and forward Jeff Roberson (16) all scored in double figures and hit at least two 3-pointers.

Vanderbilt (10-11) was 21-of-26 from the foul line (80.8 percent), and 13-of-30 from 3-point range (43.3 percent).

The Cyclones drop to (13-7).

Iowa State guard Monte Morris scored 25 points and was a headache for Vanderbilt to guard in the half-court. He led a late charge, putting a scare into the same crowd that had seen Vanderbilt blow a 15-point lead with under six minutes to play just four days prior.

When Kornet converted a three-point play off an assist from Cressler, the Commodores led by 15 with 3:56 left.

But the Cyclones forced a slew of turnovers in the final minutes, and pulled to within five when guard Deonte Burton banked in a jumper with 24 seconds left.

The Commodores exploded out of the locker room in the second half to break a tie with a 22-9 run, with Fisher-Davis hitting consecutive 3s, the last coming with him operating alone at 12:28 against three Cyclone defenders on a fast break.

Iowa State led 26-15 when guard Donovan Jackson (16 points) hit a 3 from the left side, but the Commodores hung around thanks to 6-of-14 3-point shooting and a 9-of-9 performance from the foul line.

Morris led all scorers with 11 at the half.