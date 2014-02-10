Preview: Iowa State at West Virginia

(Updated: UPDATES Iowa State ranking in lede)

Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg told reporters after his team’s last win that Melvin Ejim might not get as much credit as he deserves. Following his Big 12-record 48-point outburst Saturday against Texas Christian, Ejim figures to be the center of attention on Monday when his 14th-ranked Cyclones travel to West Virginia. Ejim, whose previous high was 23 points last season, broke the previous conference record of 44 set by two former Kansas State standouts – Michael Beasley and Denis Clemente.

As if that wasn’t enough, the conference’s leading scorer and active leader with 30 doubles-doubles collected a career-high 18 rebounds, joining Beasley and ex-Oklahoma star Blake Griffin as the only Big 12 players to post at least 40 points and 15 rebounds in the same game. Iowa State has won three straight, but figures to get tested against the Mountaineers, who snapped a similar streak by ninth-ranked Kansas over the weekend. West Virginia, which defeated No. 23 Oklahoma last week, will complete its daunting four-game stretch against top-25 foes on Wednesday against No. 18 Texas.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT IOWA STATE (18-4, 6-4 Big 12): Ejim shot 20-of-24 from the field, with the 20 made field goals serving as one of nine Big 12 records he set Satuday. He is the only player in a power conference averaging at least 18 points and eight rebounds while also shooting at least 50 percent from the field and 35 percent behind the arc. Ejim, DeAndre Kane and Georges Niang give the Cyclones three players averaging at least 16 points – one of only two teams in the nation with that distinction (Virginia Military Institute).

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (14-10, 6-5): The Mountaineers have the firepower in their backcourt to keep pace as Juwan Staten (18.3 points) and Eron Harris (17.5) rank second and tied for third, respectively, in the league in scoring. Staten, whose 35 points on Feb. 1 against Kansas State stood as the most in Big 12 play this season before Saturday, also is among the conference leaders in assists (5.9, second), steals (1.3, fourth) and minutes played (37.5, first). Harris is second in the league with 67 3-pointers and two shy of the school’s sophomore record.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State is the only team in the country to score at least 70 points in every game, although West Virginia was one of three schools to hold the Cyclones under that mark last season.

2. The Mountaineers rank last in the Big 12 in field-goal percentage defense (44 percent).

3. Hoiberg’s next victory will tie him with Tim Floyd (81) for the second-most wins by a Cyclones coach in their first four years in the program.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 76, West Virginia 73