Preview: Iowa State at West Virginia

Anearly season showdown in the Big 12 is on tap when No. 16 Iowa Statetravels to Morgantown to take on No. 14 West Virginia on Saturday. Both teams are unbeaten in the early going of conference playand have three losses overall. It will be aninteresting contrast in styles, with the Cyclones leading the Big 12in scoring at 80.9 points per game, while the Mountaineers haven‘tallowed as much as 70 points since their only loss of the season against LSU on Dec. 4.IowaState features three of the top 10 scorers in the conference inGeorges Niang (15.2 points), Bryce Dejean-Jones (13.4) and Naz Long(12.8), along with Dustin Hogue, who also averages double figureswith 11.8. But the Cyclones have struggled shooting the ball intheir last two outings, hitting 39.5 percent from the field and 20.5 percent from 3-point range. West Virginia features one of thetop offensive players in the league in senior guard Juwan Staten, whois averaging 16.1 points and has scored 14 or more in 34 of his last39 games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT IOWA STATE (11-2, 1-0 Big12): The depth of the Cyclones’ lineup was on display in their mostrecent outing, a two-point win over Oklahoma State on Tuesday. With Niang andDejean-Jones struggling with a combined 5-of-19 shooting from thefield, Hogue stepped up big, scoring Iowa State’s last seven points and blocking a potential game-winning 3-pointer with 0.9 secondsto play. “We have a couple guys that sometimes we lower our head orwe’re just not into it,” Hogue told the Ames Tribune, “but wehave a good leader in Coach Hoiberg and he tells us to keep ourcomposure and stay calm. Leaders like Bryce and Georges that weren‘tparticularly shooting the ball very well (Tuesday), they just told uswe’re going to be fine. When you’ve got leaders like that in yourcoach and your top players, you’re going to be OK.”

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (14-1, 2-0):As long as there’s defensive pressure on the ball, Bob Huggins willsend almost any lineup out on the floor. The thought of having fourguards on the floor to apply maximum pressure to the opposition wasfloated out recently, and some Mountaineers said that would be agood idea for the future. “I like whoever is in the game,” WestVirginia guard Gary Browne told TheDPost.com. “As long as we canget pressure on the ball, I like it. We could play five big guys outthere. That could work, too.”

TIP-INS

1. West Virginia G Jevon Carterhas 15 steals in his last three games and leads the Mountaineers with34, and is 29 short of tying the school freshman record.

2. Iowa State G Monte Morrisleads the Big 12 with 5.3 assists and a 5.8 assist-to-turnover ratio.

3. The Mountaineers lead thenation in steals with 196, steals per game with 13.1 and offensiverebounds per game with 18.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 74,Iowa State 72