Preview: Iowa State at West Virginia

The No. 2 seed in next week's Big 12 tournament will be on the line Friday, when red-hot Iowa State visits No. 13 West Virginia in the conference regular-season finale for both schools. If the Mountaineers can defeat the 24th-ranked Cyclones, who enter with a six-game winning streak, they own all the tiebreakers over Iowa State and Baylor for the second seed in the tournament that will take place at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

Iowa State, which enters the contest with a one-game lead over West Virginia and Baylor, can clinch sole possession of second place with a victory. That also means avoiding Oklahoma State, one of the hottest teams in conference, in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Friday's contest also could play a big role in seeding for the NCAA Tournament. "You can help yourself in both (tournaments)," Iowa State coach Steve Prohm told the Des Moines Register. "We can be a two (in the Big 12 tournament). If you play well, maybe a six (seed) can push to a five (in the NCAA Tournament). We've been putting ourselves in a lot better position the last couple weeks. Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma State twice, Miami - we've had some good wins."

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT IOWA STATE (20-9, 12-5 Big 12): A triumph would help the Cyclones tie their second-longest Big 12 winning streak and also give them 13 league victories, which would match the 2000-01 squad for the second-most in school history. Monte Morris, who leads the team in scoring (16.1 points) and the conference in assists (6.2), just missed out on his second triple-double of the season in an 86-83 victory over Oklahoma State on Tuesday, when he finished with 12 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds. Naz Mitrou-Long (15.8 points), Deonte Burton (14.3) and Matt Thomas (12) also are averaging double digits in points for the Cyclones, who are shooting 39.8 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (23-7, 11-6): The Mountaineers had their three-game winning streak snapped with a 71-62 loss at Baylor on Monday, losing the battle on the boards by a 42-23 margin. "Defensively, we got real tentative," coach Bob Huggins told reporters. "And they really just beat us to death on the glass." Jevon Carter, who leads the team in scoring (12.9 points), assists (four) and steals (2.8), recorded 18 points and nine rebounds in the loss while Tarik Phillip and Elijah Macon also finished in double digits with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

TIP-INS

1. Morris tops the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (6.21) and has registered 63 assists compared to just five turnovers in his last eight games.

2. West Virginia leads the country in turnover margin (plus-9.2), turnovers forced (21.4) and steals (10.9).

3. Iowa State is first in the Big 12 and fifth nationally with an average of just 10 turnovers per game.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 82, Iowa State 79