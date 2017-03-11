Preview: Iowa State vs. West Virginia

The Sprint Center in Kansas City, site of the Big 12 tournament, has been nicknamed "Hilton South" because of the crush of Iowa State fans who make the three-hour drive down I-35 each March for the event. Over half the arena was filled with Cyclones fans for Friday's 84-63 semifinal win over TCU, and that crowd advantage for 24th-ranked Iowa State figures to be even bigger for Saturday's championship game against No. 11 West Virginia, which rallied for a 51-50 victory over Kansas State.

Fourth-seeded Iowa State will be attempting to capture the tournament title for the third time in four years while second-seeded West Virginia, which lost to Kansas 81-71 in last year's title game, will be trying to win its first Big 12 tournament after moving over from the Big East in 2012-13. The Mountaineers, who rallied from a 12-point, second-half deficit to defeat the Wildcats when Esa Ahmad sank one of two free throws with 20.2 seconds left, made it to the title game despite scoring only 16 points on 6-of-32 shooting in the first half as they watched Kansas State's Kamau Stokes miss a potential game-winning 3-pointer just before the buzzer. "This is why we came to Kansas City, man," Mountaineers senior guard Tarik Phillip, who scored all 13 of his points in the second half, told reporters. "This is what we dreamed of. We won a couple games. Now we have to win the big one."

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT IOWA STATE (22-10): The Cyclones have three senior guards - All-Big 12 First Team pick Monte Morris, Second Team choice Naz Mitrou-Long and Matt Thomas, who earned Honorable Mention - that played key roles in winning two previous Big 12 tournament titles and capturing eight of nine games in the event. Morris, an All-American who came within an assist of a triple-double in Iowa State's 92-83 quarterfinal win over Oklahoma State as he finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, came back to score 15 and dish out three assists in the semifinals. Deonte Burton scored 20 points in the first 22 minutes and finished with a team-high 22 to go along with five rebounds and four assists in Friday's win over TCU.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (26-7): The 6-8 Ahmad, who missed three games at the end of the regular season with back spasms, led the Mountaineers with 15 points and 10 rebounds against Kansas State. He ranks second on the team in scoring (11.3 points) behind Jevon Carter (12.9), the Big 12's Defensive Player of the Year who led the conference in steals (2.7). Phillip, the Big 12's Sixth Man of the Year, averages 9.4 points and 3.1 assists while Nathan Adrian, an All-Big 12 Third Team pick, also is averaging double digits in points (10) while grabbing a team-best 6.1 rebounds per game.

TIP-INS

1. West Virginia swept the regular-season series, winning 85-72 at Iowa State on Jan. 31 and 87-76 on March 3 in Morgantown.

2. Iowa State is 3-0 in Big 12 tournament championship games, winning in 2000, 2014 and 2015.

3. The Cyclones have made 12 or more 3-pointers in four straight games, shooting 47 percent (52-of-111) from beyond the arc during that span.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 82, West Virginia 77