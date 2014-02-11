West Virginia 102, Iowa State 77

West Virginia 102, No. 14 Iowa State 77: Juwan Staten had 19 points, nine assists and seven rebounds as the host Mountaineers won for the fourth time in five games with a rout of the Cyclones.

Remi Dibo drained six 3-pointers en route to a career-high 20-point performance for West Virginia (15-10, 7-5 Big 12), which went 13-of-22 beyond the arc. Eron Harris and Terry Henderson scored 16 points apiece as the Mountaineers cruised to their biggest margin of victory in a conference game since joining the Big 12 prior to last season.

Georges Niang led the way with 17 points but committed six turnovers before fouling out for Iowa State (18-5, 6-5), which went 4-of-23 from behind the 3-point line. Dustin Hogue tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds while Melvin Ejim – coming off a Big 12-record 48-point, 18-rebound effort on Saturday against Texas Christian – finished with six points and 12 boards.

Henderson got off to a hot start with eight of his team’s first 13 points and sparked a 12-0 run with his third 3-pointer in the first 5½ minutes as West Virginia raced out to an 11-point edge. Niang ended a scoreless spell of more than five minutes and scored 11 of Iowa State’s next 13 points to keep the Cyclones within 11 before the Mountaineers used a 12-2 burst near the end of the half to take a 52-33 lead into the break.

Iowa State limited West Virginia to a pair of 3-pointers from Dibo over the first 5½ minutes to cut the deficit to 14, but the Cyclones went cold while Staten and Harris combined for the first 11 points of a 17-4 burst that left the Mountaineers with a 75-48 advantage with 11:34 to go. Dibo’s final 3-pointer with just under seven minutes left stretched the margin to 32 points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: West Virginia cracked the 100-point mark for the first time since defeating Marquette 104-85 on Jan. 14, 2006, as a member of the Big East. … The Mountaineers shot 53.8 percent from the floor – the highest mark allowed by an Iowa State opponent. … Harris hit two 3-pointers to set the school’s sophomore record with 69.