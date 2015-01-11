Iowa State 74, West Virginia 72

(Updated: CORRECTS “season” to “career” in graph 3 CORRECTS “five” to “six” in note 3)

No. 16 Iowa State 74, No. 14 WestVirginia 72: Abdel Nader tied his season high with 19 points off thebench to help the Cyclones edge the host Mountaineers and stayunbeaten in Big 12 play.

Nader, who came in averaging five points, also tied for the team lead with seven rebounds for IowaState (12-2, 2-0), which shot 50 percent from the field. GeorgesNiang added 16 points while Dustin Hogue had 11 points and fiverebounds before fouling out.

Juwan Staten led West Virginia(14-2, 2-1) with 23 points, while Devin Williams added 14 points and matched a career high with 15 rebounds. JayseanPaige had 10 points off the bench but the Mountaineers shot 32.4 percent fromthe field, including 24.1 percent from 3-point range.

Iowa State opened aneight-point lead midway through the first half, but the Mountaineerswent on a closing 12-5 run to get back to a tie at the break. TheCyclones were back up eight with just under 11 minutes to go onMcKay’s dunk before a 10-2 run by West Virginia, capped by a Paige3-pointer, tied things up with less than eight minutes to play.

The Mountaineers had a one-pointadvantage when Iowa State went on a 10-5 run - with Nader scoringseven of the points - to go up four with two minutes left, but WestVirginia got within one on Staten’s three-point playwith 54 seconds to go. Iowa State was able to hold off theMountaineers, though, scoring each of the three times West Virginiapulled within one in the final minute.

GAMENOTEBOOK: Iowa State G Bryce Dejean-Jones came into the gameaveraging 13.4 points, but finished with six on 2-of-4 shooting. …The Cyclones committed 18 turnovers. … West Virginia’s six reserves other than Paige combinedfor nine points.