Preview: Jackson State at Baylor

No. 21 Baylor will look to learn from its early-season mistakes when it hosts Jackson State on Friday. The Bears had 18 turnovers - which led to 28 points - in Monday’s road loss to Oregon.

“We’re a much better team because of a game like this,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said after the 74-67 loss. “They exposed areas where we have to get better and that will help us get ready for (the Big 12) conference.” Baylor is 6-0 against Jackson State, winning by an average of 27.8 points. The Tigers bounced back from a season-opening loss at Oregon by beating Southern Miss. Friday’s game is part of the Global Sports Shootout, a round-robin, on-campus tournament that includes Oregon and Baylor’s next two home opponents, Savannah State and Arkansas State.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest.

ABOUT JACKSON STATE (1-1): Newcomers Paris Collins (Des Moines Area Community College) and Chace Franklin (Seminole State Community College) lead the Tigers with 18 and 14 points a game, respectively. Javeres Brent hit 6-of-8 3-pointers and finished with 22 points against Southern Miss after not scoring against Oregon. Returning starter Raeford Worsham is averaging 7.5 points while Treshawn Bolden averages a team-best seven rebounds.

ABOUT BAYLOR (1-1): Al Freeman leads four Bears in double figures, averaging 16.5 points after a career-high 22 against Oregon. Forward Johnathan Motley adds 14.5 points and six rebounds while forward Rico Gathers is averaging 13.5 points on 70.6 percent shooting. Taurean Prince, Baylor’s leading scorer a year ago in a sixth-man role, has made just 7-of-24 shots in two starts and is averaging 10 points.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor has won 25 consecutive nonconference home games against unranked opponents.

2. The Bears have held 47 straight opponents to fewer than 75 points.

3. The Tigers hit 4-of-20 from the 3-point line in the loss to Oregon before going 11-of-25 against Southern Miss.

PREDICTION: Baylor 85, Jackson State 60