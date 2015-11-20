Preview: Jackson State at Baylor

No. 21 Baylor will look to learn from its early-season mistakes when it hosts Jackson State on Friday. The Bears had 18 turnovers - which led to 28 points - in Monday’s road loss to Oregon.
“We’re a much better team because of a game like this,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said after the 74-67 loss. “They exposed areas where we have to get better and that will help us get ready for (the Big 12) conference.” Baylor is 6-0 against Jackson State, winning by an average of 27.8 points. The Tigers bounced back from a season-opening loss at Oregon by beating Southern Miss. Friday’s game is part of the Global Sports Shootout, a round-robin, on-campus tournament that includes Oregon and Baylor’s next two home opponents, Savannah State and Arkansas State.
TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest.
ABOUT JACKSON STATE (1-1): Newcomers Paris Collins (Des Moines Area Community College) and Chace Franklin (Seminole State Community College) lead the Tigers with 18 and 14 points a game, respectively. Javeres Brent hit 6-of-8 3-pointers and finished with 22 points against Southern Miss after not scoring against Oregon. Returning starter Raeford Worsham is averaging 7.5 points while Treshawn Bolden averages a team-best seven rebounds.
ABOUT BAYLOR (1-1): Al Freeman leads four Bears in double figures, averaging 16.5 points after a career-high 22 against Oregon. Forward Johnathan Motley adds 14.5 points and six rebounds while forward Rico Gathers is averaging 13.5 points on 70.6 percent shooting. Taurean Prince, Baylor’s leading scorer a year ago in a sixth-man role, has made just 7-of-24 shots in two starts and is averaging 10 points.
1. Baylor has won 25 consecutive nonconference home games against unranked opponents.
2. The Bears have held 47 straight opponents to fewer than 75 points.
3. The Tigers hit 4-of-20 from the 3-point line in the loss to Oregon before going 11-of-25 against Southern Miss.
PREDICTION: Baylor 85, Jackson State 60