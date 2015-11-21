No. 22 Baylor 77, Jackson State 60

No. 22 Baylor put the pain of a road loss at Oregon in its rearview mirror as the Bears returned to Waco and defeated Jackson State 77-60 on Friday.

Baylor guard Al Freeman led a balanced Bears attack with 20 points. Forward Rico Gathers recorded a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds.

Three other Bears, Taurean Prince (13 points), Terry Maston (11 points) and King McClure (11 points) reached double figures.

Jackson State was led by sophomore guard Paris Collins who scored 17 points. Collins was at one time a high school teammate of Prince in San Antonio.

The Bears committed 18 turnovers vs. Jackson State and led at halftime by just five points, 29-24 before completely dominating play in the second half.

One of the best sixth men in the country last season, Prince had struggled in the first two games shooting only 29.2 percent, including three of 11 3-pointers. He played much better against Jackson State, adding five rebounds and three steals to his 13-point scoring performance.

Baylor continues its stretch of six consecutive home games with a 7 p.m. tipoff on Monday vs. Savannah State, while Jackson State travels to Arkansas State for a Sunday afternoon game.