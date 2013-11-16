Preview: Jackson State at Colorado

If Colorado is to snap out of its lethargic start to the season when it hosts Jackson State on Saturday, it must do so amid the distracting smell of bacon. The first 5,000 fans who arrive for the 10 a.m. local time tip-off, necessitated by a 3:30 p.m. football game against California on campus, will each receive two pieces of the breakfast delicacy. While the Buffaloes have won two of their first three contests - the latest 63-58 over Wyoming on Wednesday - they haven’t looked smooth doing it.

“If you guys are looking for the definition of the phrase ‘winning ugly’ I think you saw it (Wednesday),” Colorado coach Tad Boyle told reporters. The Buffaloes’ defense has generally performed well - especially after intermission against Wyoming - but the offense must snap out of an early shooting slump which includes a .222 percentage from 3-point range. The Tigers got acclimated to high altitude as they built a 15-point lead in the second half before holding off Air Force 84-82 on Thursday in their first contest of a three-game swing through the Rocky Mountain region.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network-Mountain

ABOUT JACKSON STATE (1-2): The Tigers have started two guards in their last two games and are led by senior Julysses Nobles and freshman Javeres Brent, who each average 13 points. Senior center Brandon West is off to a fast start with averages of 11.3 points and 9.0 rebounds, but will have his hands full with Colorado sophomore Josh Scott (14.0, 9.3). Jackson State, which was picked to finish fifth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, plays at Wyoming on Monday.

ABOUT COLORADO (2-1): Spencer Dinwiddie, a 6-6 guard projected to play in the NBA someday, is 6-for-24 from the field - 2-for-9 from 3-point range - but has done a good job getting to the free throw line and converting (24-for-30). ”(Dinwiddie) can affect the game the game in a lot of different ways. ... It can be defensively and I think he’s our best perimeter defender right now,” Boyle said. Askia Booker’s offseason workout regimen, which he said included making 5,000 jump shots daily and 1,000 on Sundays, hasn’t paid off on the stat sheet yet as the 6-2 guard is shooting 33 percent from the floor and is 2-for-11 from beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado is 11-0 at home in November in Boyle’s three-plus seasons.

2. The Buffaloes are 11-0 against SWAC teams.

3. Colorado continues its school-record six-game homestand Monday against Arkansas State, which won at Jackson State 65-61 this past Monday.

PREDICTION: Colorado 71, Jackson State 65