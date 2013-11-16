Colorado 94, Jackson State 70: Askia Booker scored 15 points to lead seven Buffaloes in double figures as host Colorado rolled to its third straight victory.

Xavier Talton and freshman Dustin Thomas scored 13 points apiece, while freshmen Jaron Hopkins and Wesley Gordon added 12 and 10 points, respectively, for Colorado (3-1), which shot 62.2 from the field and was 9-for-17 from 3-point range after entering the contest 10-for-45 from beyond the arc.

Josh Scott recorded 11 points and seven rebounds, and Spencer Dinwiddie contributed 11 points and six steals while Dinwiddie and Booker each had six assists. Javeres Brent scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half while Julysses Nobles added 16 points, eight assists, six rebounds and three steals for Jackson State (1-3).

Colorado shot 64 percent from the field and made 6-of-10 from 3-point range en route to a 46-35 lead at halftime. The Buffaloes scored 16 of the first 20 points with Thomas’ 3-pointer capping the run while two long-range baskets by Talton in the final 4:29 helped Colorado boost its lead after the Tigers got within seven.

Booker’s 3-pointer began a 10-4 run - with the rest of the points all coming from the free throw line - to open the second half. The Buffaloes steadily increased their lead and went ahead 82-61 after Talton’s 3-pointer with 4:21 remaining capped a 12-3 run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The first 5,000 fans who arrived for the 10 a.m. local start - necessitated by a 3:30 p.m. football game against California on campus - each received two free pieces of bacon. ... The Buffaloes finished with 23 assists after recording four in their 63-58 victory over Wyoming on Wednesday. ... Colorado sophomore F Xavier Johnson (11 points per game) did not play after getting “dinged” in practice Friday, according to coach Tad Boyle.