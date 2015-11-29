Preview: Jackson State at Marquette

After a run of tough games to open the season, Marquette may relish the chance to play a few games against lesser competition beginning Sunday against visiting Jackson State. The Golden Eagles rebounded from a blowout loss to Iowa by posting slim wins over No. 17 LSU and Arizona State to capture the championship in the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center.

Freshman forward Henry Ellenson put up a double-double in both games in New York City to take tournament Most Valuable Player honors over LSU freshman sensation Ben Simmons and he did it all while dealing with a shin injury. “We weren’t really sure at halftime (against Arizona State) what he was going to be able to do, but he showed he had the fight and the will to win,” junior Luke Fischer told the media of Ellenson. Fischer averaged 18.5 points and eight rebounds in the two games and the duo put to bed their dismal performances against Iowa. The Tigers come in off a win over Savannah State, but their two lopsided losses came at the hands of power conference teams Oregon and No. 20 Baylor.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT JACKSON STATE (2-4): The Tigers have proven to be the opposite of Marquette in that they struggle from inside the arc (38.7 percent), but shoot it well from 3-point range (37 percent). All three of their top scorers - Paris Collins, Chace Franklin and Javeres Brent - can hit from beyond the arc for head coach Wayne Brent, who won 11 games in each of his first two seasons with the team. The Tigers could struggle to contain the 6-10 Ellenson and 6-11 Fischer as their tallest players are Janarius Middleton and Treshawn Bolden, both 6-8.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (3-2): Freshman guard Traci Carter responded well to being inserted into the starting lineup for both games of the Legends Classic, posting a career-high nine assists against LSU and a career-best 13 points against Arizona State. The Philadelphia native has struggled mightily with shooting (23.1 percent), but if he can continue to feed Ellenson and Fischer, then head coach Steve Wojciechowski will live with it. “As good as his floor game was, I thought his enthusiasm was infectious,” Wojciechowski told the media of Carter. “That’s who he is and the more we can get him to be who he is, the better we’ll be.”

TIP-INS

1. Marquette has never faced Jackson State, but the Golden Eagles do own an 18-0 mark against SWAC teams.

2. Marquette has shot 55.1 percent from inside the arc compared to 24.5 percent outside.

3. After Jackson State, the Golden Eagles will have home games against Grambling State, Maine and San Jose State leading up to a road tilt against instate rival Wisconsin.

PREDICTION: Marquette 83, Jackson State 60