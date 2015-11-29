Marquette 80, Jackson State 61

Freshman point guard Haanif Cheatham made four 3-pointers and scored 24 points as Marquette extended its winning streak to three games with an 80-61 victory over Jackson State Sunday afternoon at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

Cheatham scored 10 points in the first half and hit a corner 3-pointer to open the second, sparking a 13-4 run that put Marquette up 51-32 when Cheatham hit again from long-distance with 16:25 to play.

The Golden Eagles (4-2) shot 50.8 percent from the field, knocked down a season-high nine 3-pointers and got up by as many as 26 down the stretch.

Forward Henry Ellenson notched his third consecutive double-double, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds while center Luke Fischer added 11 points with six boards.

Guard Duane Wilson added 16 points off the bench, including three 3-pointers.

Offense was a problem all game for Jackson State, which shot just 36.2 percent and had eight shots blocked by Marquette.

Senior guard Raeford Worsham hit 9 of 19 shots for 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and junior guard Chace Franklin added 15 points for the Tigers (2-5), who have lost four of their last five.