No. 17 Memphis 75, Jackson State 61: Michael Dixon Jr. led the way with 14 points off the bench as the Tigers prevailed in their final tuneup before the start of conference play.

Shaq Goodwin added 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots for Memphis (9-2), which overcame a 4-for-21 shooting performance from beyond the arc. David Pellom had 12 points while Joe Jackson added 11 as the Tigers reached the 70-point plateau for the 11th time in as many games.

Julysses Nobles led the way with 20 points for Jackson State (4-8), which committed 20 turnovers while shooting just 9-for-17 from the free-throw line. Brandon West chipped in with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Chris Crawford opened the game in style - knocking down 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions - as Memphis opened up a 25-8 advantage while holding Jackson State without a field goal for more than 7 1/2 minutes. But Memphis was hurt by 14 first-half turnovers that allowed Jackson State to keep pace, as Javeres Brent’s 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in the half trimmed the deficit to 40-28 entering the break.

West’s jumper with 17:51 remaining closed the gap to single digits at 41-32, but that’s as close as Jackson State would get. Pellom had three emphatic dunks during a 12-0 Memphis run that made it a 21-point advantage, and Goodwin converted a layup off a Jackson miss to stem a final Jackson State surge with less than four minutes remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Memphis improved to 15-1 all-time versus Jackson State. ... The Tigers open American Athletic Conference play Tuesday at South Florida. ... Memphis G Geron Johnson missed all seven of his field-goal attempts but hauled in a team-high nine rebounds.