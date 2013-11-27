Preview: Jackson State at Mississippi State

The season isstill young, and so is host Mississippi State, but that may be of littleconsolation to Jackson State when the teams meet on Wednesday. After going 10-22 ayear ago, including 4-14 in the Southeastern Conference, due to their youth andinjuries, the Bulldogs opened strong by winning their first three games beforefalling to Utah State, 87-68, last Saturday. Gavin Ware, a 6-9, 268-poundsophomore, leads the Bulldogs in scoring at 16.5 points per game, and in rebounding,averaging 11.5 to rank third in the SEC.

Jackson State,out of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, is a team in transition, both on the bench and on the court, where it droppedfour of its first five games before edging Tennessee-Martin, 68-64, lastFriday. Brandon West and Julysses Nobles notched 17 points apiece in the win asthe Tigers outrebounded the Skyhawks, 45-28, behind West’s 14 rebounds. Westleads Jackson State in both rebounding (9.2 per game) and blocked shots (2.5) whileaveraging 10.5 points.

ABOUT JACKSON STATE (2-4): Nobles, a senior transfer who started atArkansas, leads the Tigers in scoring with 15.8 points per game, assists (3.8)and steals (2.2) while ranking second in rebounds at 4.8 per game. DerellTaylor is the only starter back from last season’s 11-18 squad for first-yearcoach Wayne Brent, who has 12 newcomers, including eight freshmen. Among them isJaveres Brent, who is averaging 11.7 points, mostly from long distance with 173-pointers in 45 attempts.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (3-1): Besides Ware, who is shooting 66.7 from thefield, the rebuilding Bulldogs have Craig Sword, a member of the FreshmenAll-SEC team last season, who is tied with Trivante Bloodman for the team leadin assists (2.5) and is averaging 10 points. Colin Borchert has contributed 12.8points per game in his second season, including a team-leading nine 3-pointers,to go with five blocked shots. Bloodman leads the Bulldogs in steals with sevenand is averaging seven points while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor.

TIP-INS

1. Nobles scored 24 points against Mississippi State while he withArkansas in 2012.

2. Brent won acombined seven state high school titles at two Mississippi high schools beforereplacing the retired Tevester Anderson.

3. The Bulldogswill be without starting freshman G I.J.Ready for a couple of weeks due to a hamstringthat he strained in his 14-point debut in the season opener.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 67, Jackson State 57