Mississippi State 58, Jackson State 56: Julysses Nobles scored a game-high 22 points forthe visiting Tigers but they weren’t enough as they were held to one field goal over thefinal 5:30 by the Bulldogs.

Craig Sword‘s12 points led three scorers in double figures for Mississippi State (4-1),which shot 30.8 percent from the floor but was 14-of-19 from the foul line.Fred Thomas and Roquez Johnson added 11 points apiece for the Bulldogs, who received only four points from leading scorer Gavin Ware after he leftearly in the second half with an injury.

Nobles, whoonce scored 24 points against Mississippi State while with Arkansas, scored 16 points in the second half for Jackson State (2-5). Brandon West chippedin 10 points and a season-high 12 rebounds.

Trailing byfive points at halftime in a game where neither team led by more thanseven, the Bulldogs went on a 17-7 run early in the second half to go in front41-36, but the Tigers answered behind nine of Nobles’ 16 second-halfpoints to pull even at 51-51 with 5:31 remaining. The two teams traded baskets before Sword’s jumper broke the final tie.

Both defensesdominated the first half as Jackson State shot 28 percent from thefloor and committed 10 turnovers in its lowest scoring half of the season.Jackson State wasn’t much better, shooting 36.7 percent, but went on an 8-3 runin the final four minutes to grab a 28-23 lead at the intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK:. Jackson State’s leading 3-point shooter thisseason, Javeres Brent, was 1-for-5 from beyond the arc to finish with three points. ... TheBulldogs improved to 5-0 in the series. ... Mississippi State had six blockedshots to none for Jackson State.