Preview: Jackson State at Oregon

While Oregon appears to have the pieces to make a run at the Pac-12 title, the Ducks will be missing two starters for Friday’s season opener against visiting Jackson State. With forward Jordan Bell and point guard Dylan Ennis both out indefinitely due to foot injuries, the Ducks will rely on their depth during a challenging non-conference schedule.

The Ducks’ backcourt is in flux without Ennis, a veteran leader who averaged 9.9 points and 3.5 assists while starting every game last year at Villanova. “He’s going to be out for a while,” coach Dana Altman told reporters. “I‘m not sure how long, but we won’t see him, November for sure, maybe not even December, I‘m not sure.” Fortunately for Oregon, the roster features a solid mix of returnees such as forwards Elgin Cook and Dillon Brooks along with talented freshmen Tyler Dorsey and Kendall Small in the backcourt. Sophomore Casey Benson will likely start at point guard until Ennis returns in January, while junior college transfer Chris Boucher looks ready to step in for Bell.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT JACKSON STATE (2014-15: 11-21): The Tigers were picked to finish sixth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference preseason poll and could struggle to keep pace with the Ducks after averaging 60.7 points on 38.7 percent shooting last season. The offense revolves around junior forward Treshawn Bolden, an All-SWAC second team selection who blocked a team-high 17 shots while averaging 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds last year. The undersized Tigers will also look for continued growth from guards Kaven Bernard and Raeford Worsham, who scored 13.5 points and grabbed 7.9 rebounds per game last season.

ABOUT OREGON (2014-15: 26-10): Boucher, a 6-10 forward who joins the Ducks after being named the junior college player of the year, offered a glimpse of his potential with 13 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots in a 91-40 exhibition win over Southern Oregon last Sunday. “He is really elusive although he’s skinny and tall,” Brooks told reporters. “Overall, he’s a freak out there.” Dorsey was California’s top high school player last season and could help fill the scoring void left by Pac-12 Player of the Year Joseph Young, who was drafted by the Indiana Pacers.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon has won 17 straight home openers, including last year’s 107-65 victory over Coppin State.

2. Jackson State is facing its first Pac-12 opponent since Nov. 16, 2013, when the Tigers lost 94-70 at Colorado.

3. Altman is one of six active head coaches in NCAA Division I to post a winning record for 18 consecutive seasons.

PREDICTION: Oregon 92, Jackson State 67