FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oregon 80, Jackson State 52
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
November 14, 2015 / 5:38 AM / 2 years ago

Oregon 80, Jackson State 52

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oregon 80, Jackson State 52

Oregon freshman guard Tyler Dorsey scored 20 points to lead the Ducks to an 80-52 win over visiting Jackson State on Friday in the season-opener for both teams.

Dorsey scored 18 of his points in the first half as Oregon built a 46-30 lead by intermission. He was 5-for-6 from the field, including 4-for-5 from three-point range. He also made six of his seven free-throw attempts in the game.

Jackson State, which never led in the game, could not recover after trailing 25-11 following a three-pointer by Dorsey with 10:33 left in the first half.

The Tigers were led by reserve guard Paris Collins, who topped all scorers with 21 points. Starting guard Chace Franklin (11 points) was the only other Jackson State player in double figures.

The Tigers shot 31.7 percent from the field, including only 20 percent from three-point range, compared to Oregon’s marks of 49 percent and 41.7 percent.

Oregon forward Dwayne Benjamin came off the bench to contribute 16 points.

The Ducks struggled with their ball control, turning it over 16 times to match their number of assists. Jackson State was worse, with 16 turnovers and only eight assists.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.