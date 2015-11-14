Oregon 80, Jackson State 52

Oregon freshman guard Tyler Dorsey scored 20 points to lead the Ducks to an 80-52 win over visiting Jackson State on Friday in the season-opener for both teams.

Dorsey scored 18 of his points in the first half as Oregon built a 46-30 lead by intermission. He was 5-for-6 from the field, including 4-for-5 from three-point range. He also made six of his seven free-throw attempts in the game.

Jackson State, which never led in the game, could not recover after trailing 25-11 following a three-pointer by Dorsey with 10:33 left in the first half.

The Tigers were led by reserve guard Paris Collins, who topped all scorers with 21 points. Starting guard Chace Franklin (11 points) was the only other Jackson State player in double figures.

The Tigers shot 31.7 percent from the field, including only 20 percent from three-point range, compared to Oregon’s marks of 49 percent and 41.7 percent.

Oregon forward Dwayne Benjamin came off the bench to contribute 16 points.

The Ducks struggled with their ball control, turning it over 16 times to match their number of assists. Jackson State was worse, with 16 turnovers and only eight assists.