Preview: Jackson State at Tulane

Tulane looks to extend its winning streak to nine games when Jackson State visits Friday for the first of two final tune-ups before the Green Wave make their maiden voyage in the American Athletic Conference. Tulane has been perfect since opening with a 22-point loss against Wake Forest, including a win over Mississippi State on Dec. 6. Jay Hook scored 31 points as the Green Wave beat Jackson State 70-65 last December.

Jackson State snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 66-46 victory over Southern Mississippi at home on Thursday night. Tulane has been efficient on the offensive end -- shooting 49.7 percent from the field -- and has outrebounded teams by more than seven per game. The Green Wave hope to gain a little confidence before playing at No. 16 Washington on Monday and starting the AAC campaign by hosting St. John’s on Dec. 28.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT JACKSON STATE (2-9): Kaven Bernard recorded a season-high 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting to raise his average to 10.6 points, and the Tigers forced 22 turnovers in the victory over Southern Mississippi. Guard Raeford Worsham, a transfer from Arkansas State, is averaging 20 points and 4.3 steals in his first three games after becoming eligible. Derrell Taylor is contributing 6.7 points and a team-high 5.5 rebounds for the Tigers, who are allowing 45.8 percent shooting from the field.

ABOUT TULANE (8-1): Hook, a senior guard, leads a balanced offense with 12.3 points per game and a team-high 20 3-pointers while Louis Dabney (12.1 points, 45.2 percent from 3-point range) also has made a major impact. Jonathan Stark averages 11.7 points after posting at least 10 in six straight contests, and he dishes out a team-high 3.8 assists. Payton Henson, who averages 8.2 points, recorded a career-high 20 in the 75-67 victory over Savannah State on Tuesday.

TIP-INS

1. Hook has 137 career 3-pointers, two shy of sixth place on the school’s all-time list.

2. Jackson State, which has nine players averaging at least 16 minutes, averages 15.7 turnovers and forces 15.5 per game.

3. Tulane is allowing 28 percent shooting from 3-point range, ranking 30th in the nation through Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Tulane 77, Jackson State 60