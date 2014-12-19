Tulane 56, Jackson State 49: Louis Dabney scored a season-high 22 points, making 12-of-15 at the free-throw line, as the Green Wave held off the visiting Tigers for their ninth straight victory.

Jay Hook contributed 10 points, nine rebounds and four steals for Tulane (9-1), which has won nine in a row for the first time since 2011-12. Jonathan Stark chipped in with nine points and five assists while Payton Henson added eight points and eight rebounds for the Green Wave, who survived 17 turnovers and 33.3 percent shooting.

Raeford Worsham led the way with 14 points and six rebounds for Jackson State (2-10), which had snapped a seven-game losing streak with a victory over Southern Mississippi on Thursday night. Kaven Bernard had 11 points and six rebounds for the Tigers, who shot 31.6 percent from the field.

Jackson State led by three with a little under nine minutes left in the first half before Tulane ran off eight of the next nine, including 3-pointers by Hook and Dabney. The Tigers managed just one field goal in the final eight minutes of the opening half and Kajon Mack’s basket at the buzzer gave the Green Wave a 25-18 edge.

Tulane led by as many as 11 early in the second half, but Jackson State fought back within 39-35 after a Worsham jumper with just over nine minutes to go. The Tigers were within 47-43 before the Green Wave ran off six of the next seven points – four by Dabney – to seal the contest.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hook made one 3-pointer to move into a tie with Kris Richard for sixth on the school’s all-time list with 138. … Tulane has won three of the four meetings against Jackson State. … The Green Wave finished with six blocked shots, led by F Ryan Smith’s four.