Preview: Jacksonville at Central Florida

Jacksonville hasn’t fared all that well this season when games are decided at the free-throw line - but that iswhere the Dolphins hope to win it when they visit Central Florida Tuesdaynight. Despite being two games over .500, the Knights entered this week as the worstteam in the nation from the foul line, shooting only 53.6 percent to rank 345th. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are shooting 69.7 percent from the line — No. 168in the nation — with their top three scorers all shooting 72 percent or betteron their free throws.The Knights have relied on their inside game this season, leading the American AthleticConference in offensive rebounds at 41 per game and outrebounding theiropponents by an average of more than five per outing. That does not bode wellfor Jacksonville, which has been outrebounded in its last six straight games andby an average margin of 8.9 this season. Tristan Spurlock is fifth in theAAC in rebounding for Central Florida at 7.1 per game while 7-1 KordarioFleming tops Jacksonville with 5.6 rebounds.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT JACKSONVILLE (3-5): The Dolphins head into their finalnon-conference road game coming off a 10-day layoff since losing 83-63 to Florida Atlantic on Dec. 7. Jarvis Haywood leads the Jacksonville offense at 16points per game on 54 percent shooting from the floor. Keith McDougald and Vince Martinare averaging 11.2 and 10.1 points, respectively, for Jacksonville, which hasfaced a challenging opening month with losses to Florida State, Florida andWake Forest.

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (5-3): Calvin Newell leads four scorers averaging indouble figures for the dangerous Knights at 17.6 points per game to gowith a team-high 3.8 assists and a conference-best 2.5 steals. Oklahoma Sooner is followed on the scoring ledger by Isaiah Sykes (15.3), Spurlock (12.3) and Kasey Wilson (10.9), who is 11-of-23 from3-point range for the Knights. Central Florida has been nearlyunbeatable in December at home under fourth-year head coach Donnie Jones, going18-1.

TIP-INS1. CentralFlorida, which trails in the series 12-11, will play the third game of aseven-game homestand.

2. Jacksonvilleis 3-0 with a halftime lead and 0-5 when trailing at the intermission.

3. Sykes needs six rebounds to become the eighth player in school history to reach600 for his career.

PREDICTION: Central Florida 85, Jacksonville 78