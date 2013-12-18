(Updated: Minor edits in 5th graph and notebook.)

Central Florida 104, Jacksonville 64: Tristan Spurlock turned in a career-high 23points and 11 rebounds to lead the host Knights to the wire-to-wire blowout ofthe Dolphins.Isaiah Sykes was7-of-7 from the floor to notch 17 points for the Knights (6-3), who scoredtheir season high to win their third in a row. Kasey Wilson chipped in 10points and six rebounds as every player scored for Central Florida, which shot 60.3 percent from the floor.

J.R. Holder ledthe Dolphins (3-6) with 16 points, including 14 in the second half, while MarcelWhite added 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Javon Dawson had nine points and 10 reboundsas Jacksonville was outrebounded 43-28, including 29-16 on the defensiveboards.

The Knights werein command from the opening tip, racing to a 30-8 lead midway through thefirst half as Central Florida shot a blistering 76.5 percent from the floor inthe game’s first 12 minutes. Jacksonville hit only two of its first 11 fieldgoal attempts, shooting 35.3 percent from the floor in the half.

The Knightstook a 54-28 lead into halftime as they dominated inside and also shot 13-of-28 from3-point territory for the game while theDolphins were 5-of-17 from beyond the arc. Spurlock, who shot 8-of-13 from thefloor, scored 14 of his points in the first half while Sykes and Williamsscored nine apiece in the second half for Central Florida, which posted itsbiggest margin of victory since 2010.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Knights entered as the worst foul shootingteam in the nation at 53.6 percent, but hit 15-of-20 free-throwattempts ... Central Florida improved to 19-1 at home in December underfourth-year coach Donnie Jones. ... The Knights surpassed 100 points for thefirst time under Jones.