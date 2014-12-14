Preview: Jacksonville at Florida

With an early-season wave of injuries now in the rear-view mirror and riding its first winning streak of the year, Florida hosts Jacksonville on Sunday, looking to continue its improved play. With key contributors Dorian Finney-Smith and Eli Carter now healthy and freshmen Chris Chiozza and Devin Robinson emerging as impact players, coach Billy Donovan feels like his team is finding its identity. “I think they’re getting better at playing how we are trying to play offensively,” he said.

Robinson notched a career-best 15 points in Florida’s most recent win, a 75-50 thrashing of Texas Southern. “I feel like the game is slowing down a little,” he said. “I‘m going harder in practice and the games are just flowing.” Jacksonville has lost four straight games and is 0-6 away from home this season.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT JACKSONVILLE (2-8): Despite limiting Bethune-Cookman to two field goals in the second half in their last outing, the Dolphins fell 52-47, but coach Tony Jasick feels that his team’s recent break for semester exams will yield some positive results. “The break has given us an opportunity to work on some stuff,” he said. “The only thing we know how to do is punch the clock. We’re going to work and continue to work every single day.” Andris Misters is Jacksonville’s leading scorer, averaging 13.9 points, while Kori Babineaux adds 11.6 as the Dolphins’ only other player averaging double figures.

ABOUT FLORIDA (5-4): Chris Walker may have contributed 12 points to Florida’s most recent win, but Donovan chided the 6-10 sophomore for a less-than-stellar performance on the glass. “A guy like Chris Walker should dominate the glass in a game like this,” Donovan said, expressing disappointment in Walker’s two rebounds. Michael Frazier II leads the offense for the Gators, averaging 14.4 points, while Finney-Smith adds 10.4.

TIP-INS

1. Florida is 88-19 against Atlantic Sun teams and 27-1 under Donovan.

2. GatorS G Kasey Hill is averaging 8.3 assists in his last three games.

3. Florida enjoyed double-digit scoring from five players for the first time this season in the win over Texas Southern.

PREDICTION: Florida 66, Jacksonville 55