Florida 79, Jacksonville 34: Dorian Finney-Smith set career marks with 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including five 3-pointers as the host Gators destroyed the Dolphins.

Finney-Smith also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds and Michael Frazier II added 22 points for Florida (6-4), which won its third straight game after a shaky start. Jon Horford had 12 points and eight rebounds and Jacob Kurtz contributed eight points and three rebounds off the bench for the Gators, who beat Jacksonville on the glass 41-20.

Kori Babineaux’s 10 points led the offense for the Dolphins (2-9), who have lost five straight games and are 0-7 away from home. J.R. Holder provided eight points off the bench for Jacksonville, which shot 31.1 percent from the field and made only six trips to the free throw line, converting two attempts.

The Dolphins kept things close for much of the first half, trailing 18-17 after a Babineaux jumper with 9:21 to go until halftime. Florida took control from there, using a 16-7 run, capped by a jumper from Finney-Smith at the buzzer, to hit the locker room up 34-24.

After the break, the Gators were dominant, starting the second half on a 22-4 surge that included 3-pointers from Finney-Smith and Eli Carter and a pair from Frazier. Jacksonville stopped the run with a 3-pointer from Josh Adeyeye with 11:35 remaining but was unable to gain any momentum as Finney-Smith struck from 3-point range again on the next two possessions, and Florida cruised the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida moved to 89-19 against Atlantic Sun teams and 28-1 under coach Billy Donovan. ... Jacksonville G Andris Misters, the team’s leading scorer, was held to six points on 2-of-7 shooting. ... Gators G Kasey Hill managed only three assists after averaging 8.3 in his previous three games.