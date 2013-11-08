Preview: Jacksonville at Florida State

Florida State hopes to put a subpar season behind it with a return to prominence in the Atlantic Coast Conference, beginning with its home opener against Jacksonville. After four straight NCAA Tournament berths and several statement wins in conference play in recent seasons, the Seminoles were mired in mediocrity a year ago before bowing out in the first round of the NIT. With the loss of leading scorer Michael Snaer to graduation, senior forward Okaro White will be an integral part of the offense.

“(White is) a lot further along when you put him on the perimeter - offensively and defensively,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said to Seminoles.com. White can play both forward positions and will be called upon to make up for some of the outside spark and penchant for the clutch shot that characterized Snaer’s game. The Dolphins return three starters from a 2012-13 team that finished fourth in the Atlantic Sun, including leading scorer Keith McDougald, who averaged 13.1 points as a junior.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT JACKSONVILLE (2012-13: 14-18, 9-9 Atlantic Sun): In addition to McDougald, Jacksonville welcomes back guard Jarvis Haywood and forward Kordario Fleming, who each earned his way to conference All-Freshman Team honors. Haywood finished second to McDougald in scoring, averaging 11.5 points a year ago, while no Dolphin played more than Fleming, who ate up 28 minutes per game and scored in double-figures 11 times. Coach Cliff Warren became Jacksonville’s all-time wins leader last season, surpassing Rollie Rourke with his 108th career victory in a January triple-overtime thriller over Kennesaw State.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (2012-13: 18-16, 9-9 ACC): White enters his senior season coming off career highs in several categories, including scoring (12.4 points per game) and rebounding (5.9) and was the only Seminole to start all 34 games in 2012-13. Florida State returns three other starters, including center Kiel Turpin, who led the team and ranked eighth in the ACC, averaging 1.3 blocks per game last year. Joining Turpin in the middle are fellow 7-footers Michael Ojo and Boris Bojanovsky, giving the Seminoles plenty of size in the paint.

TIP-INS

1. Florida State is 46-19 all-time against Jacksonville and has rolled off 17 straight in the series, dating back to 1988.

2. The Dolphins ranked ninth in the Atlantic Sun, allowing 71.9 points per game in 2012-13, ahead of only Lipscomb in the conference.

3. The Seminoles trailed only Duke among ACC teams at the free-throw line last season, connecting at a 73.5 percent clip.

PREDICTION: Florida State 88, Jacksonville 66