Preview: Jacksonville at Florida State

After a blowout win in its season opener, Florida State aims to build momentum when Jacksonville visits on Tuesday. Freshman Dwayne Bacon burst onto the scene in his Seminoles debut, leading five players in double figures with 23 points in a 109-62 rout of visiting Nicholls State on Sunday.

Coach Leonard Hamilton indicated that the offensive capabilities Florida State showed in their first game could be a sign of things to come this season, as the Seminoles look to establish themselves as a force in the ACC. “Offensively, we have the potential to score points,” Hamilton told Seminoles.com. “Defensively, we have a ways to go.” Bacon and fellow freshmen Malik Beasley and Terance Mann, who comprise a high profile trio of impact newcomers for Florida State, combined for 59 points on 23-of-32 shooting in the opener. The Dolphins fell at Appalachian State 76-68 to kick off their season on Saturday, despiting limiting their opponents to 28.6 percent shooting in the first half.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT JACKSONVILLE (0-1): Guard Kori Babineaux, who was the only Atlantic Sun player to rank in the top 10 in scoring, assists, steals and field goal percentage in 2014-15, had a rough outing in the season opener while totaling only eight points on 3-of-8 shooting. Babineaux led the Dolphins, averaging 14.8 points and just under four assists last season, earning a preseason All-Conference nod. Jacksonville is looking for forward Antwon Clayton to break out this season after a 2014-15 campaign that featured 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game to lead all Atlantic Sun freshmen.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (1-0): The Seminoles came into the season with high expectations, thanks largely to a healthy mix of veterans and underclassmen looking to get the program on the national radar after three straight seasons that ended in disappointment. “I feel like we’re an NCAA Tournament team,” sophomore guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes told reporters. “We’ve got all the pieces.” Rathan-Mayes is the ACC’s leading returning scorer and Florida State also has key seniors in Montay Brandon, Devon Bookert and Boris Bojanovsky in the fold, joining the talented group of newcomers.

TIP-INS

1. Bacon is the 11th McDonald’s All-American to play at Florida State.

2. Jacksonville was picked to finish fifth by Atlantic Sun coaches and sixth by media members, in their respective preseason polls.

3. The Seminoles eclipsed the 100-point mark for only the fourth time since 1999 in their win over Nicholls State.

PREDICTION: Florida State 93, Jacksonville 70