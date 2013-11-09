FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida State 91, Jacksonville 67
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 9, 2013 / 3:50 AM / 4 years ago

Florida State 91, Jacksonville 67

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: DELETES reference to off the bench for Gilchrist in 2ND graph)

Florida State 91, Jacksonville 67: Okaro White contributed a game-high 18 points and 11 rebounds as the host Seminoles knocked off the Dolphins to open the season.

Devon Bookert scored 16 points and notched career bests with nine rebounds and five steals for Florida State, which forced 25 Jacksonville turnovers. Montay Brandon added 15 points for the Seminoles (1-0) and Robert Gilchrist chipped in with 10.

Jarvis Haywood led the offense for the Dolphins (0-1), scoring 15 points. Vince Martin – a graduate transfer from Young Harris College – added 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals for Jacksonville, which challenged early but began to fade near the end of the first half.

With the Dolphins leading 28-27 with 5:35 to play before halftime, Florida State closed out the first half on a 16-8 run. After the break, a 3-pointer from Martin pulled Jacksonville to within 50-45 before a 17-5 surge by the Seminoles put the game out of reach.

Freshman Jarquez Smith blocked a pair of shots for Florida State, which swatted away four in the game, with Michael Ojo and Boris Bojanovsky also contributing rejections. Smith finished with three points in his debut, connecting on his first career 3-pointer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida State has defeated Jacksonville in 18 consecutive meetings dating to 1988. ... Seminoles C Kiel Turpin missed the opener nursing a knee injury. ... Florida State is 11-1 in season openers under coach Leonard Hamilton.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.