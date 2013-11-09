(Updated: DELETES reference to off the bench for Gilchrist in 2ND graph)

Florida State 91, Jacksonville 67: Okaro White contributed a game-high 18 points and 11 rebounds as the host Seminoles knocked off the Dolphins to open the season.

Devon Bookert scored 16 points and notched career bests with nine rebounds and five steals for Florida State, which forced 25 Jacksonville turnovers. Montay Brandon added 15 points for the Seminoles (1-0) and Robert Gilchrist chipped in with 10.

Jarvis Haywood led the offense for the Dolphins (0-1), scoring 15 points. Vince Martin – a graduate transfer from Young Harris College – added 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals for Jacksonville, which challenged early but began to fade near the end of the first half.

With the Dolphins leading 28-27 with 5:35 to play before halftime, Florida State closed out the first half on a 16-8 run. After the break, a 3-pointer from Martin pulled Jacksonville to within 50-45 before a 17-5 surge by the Seminoles put the game out of reach.

Freshman Jarquez Smith blocked a pair of shots for Florida State, which swatted away four in the game, with Michael Ojo and Boris Bojanovsky also contributing rejections. Smith finished with three points in his debut, connecting on his first career 3-pointer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida State has defeated Jacksonville in 18 consecutive meetings dating to 1988. ... Seminoles C Kiel Turpin missed the opener nursing a knee injury. ... Florida State is 11-1 in season openers under coach Leonard Hamilton.