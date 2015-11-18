Florida State 98, Jacksonville 79

Florida State is off to a 2-0 start to the season after extending its winning streak against in-state foe Jacksonville to 19 games with a 98-79 victory Tuesday in Tallahassee, Fla.

The Seminoles just missed topping the century mark for the fourth straight outing, including two exhibition wins.

The Dolphins (0-2) led by as many as 11 points in the first half thanks to a huge game from guard Kori Babineaux, who had 21 points by halftime and finished with 31 points to lead all scorers.

Florida State’s dynamic freshmen duo of Dwayne Bacon and Malik Beasley -- who combined to score 48 points two days after teaming to drop 44 points in Sunday’s season-opening victory against Nicholls State -- turned the game around just before halftime.

With the Seminoles down 25-17, Florida State went on an 18-9 run and pulled ahead 35-34 on a Beasley 3-pointer, taking a lead they’d never give back.

The Florida State edge swelled to double digits in the second half as Bacon, who was named the ACC Rookie of the Week on Monday after his 23-point performance in his first collegiate game, led the Seminoles on Tuesday with 27 points and nine rebounds. Beasley wasn’t far behind with 21 points, including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc.

The Seminoles also got double-figure games from guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes, who finished with 13 points and a team-high five assists, while center Boris Bojanovsky added 10 points and four blocks.

The Dolphins got solid games from forward Marcel White, who chipped in 17 points and eight boards, and fellow forward Darius Dawkins also had 17 points to go along with five rebounds.

Jacksonville last defeated Florida State in 1987.

The Seminoles’ game against the Dolphins was their second of five in a span of nine days to begin the season. Florida State heads to the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise for three games, beginning Friday against Hofstra.