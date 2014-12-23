Preview: Jacksonville at Mississippi State

MississippiState is in a slump, having lost five straight heading into Tuesday’s home contest with Jacksonville. The Bulldogs started theseason 5-0 but lost to TCU in the championship game of the CorpusChristi Coastal Challenge in late November and haven’t won since. The Dolphins are on a two-game winning streak afterbreaking their own five-game losing streak a week ago.Jacksonvilleisn’t exactly setting the world on fire with its offense, averaging57.8 points as a team, with Kori Babineaux (13.6) and Andris Misters(12) the only two Dolphins averaging in double figures. Not that theBulldogs are doing much better, putting up just 62.1 points a gameand shooting 42.4 percent from the field, including 24.8 percent from3-point range. Leading scorer Roquez Johnson averages 12.3 points anddoes much of his damage in the paint, where he also leads the team inrebounding (5.7).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network+

ABOUT JACKSONVILLE (4-9): Whilethe Dolphins have been struggling offensively, coach Tony Jasickknows he has some weapons that just need to get heated up so the teamcan have an easier time of it offensively. One of those is juniorforward Josh Adeyeye, who has been coming off the bench and averaging7.2 points a game but showed against Truett-McConnell on Saturdaywhat he’s capable of by scoring a career-high 18 points in just 13minutes. “Just because Josh is not starting doesn’t mean there’s aproblem with Josh,” Jasick told the Florida Times-Union about histhird-leading scorer. “Some guys are stepping up and playing reallywell, some combinations are playing really well. Right now, Josh isdoing a much better job of finding his shots, hunting shots.”

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (5-5):Things are getting a little frustrating in Starkville as the Bulldogscontinue to look for their first win in December. The latest setback,a two-point loss to USC Upstate on Saturday, was especially tough forthe team because they tried to re-focus and really work as a team toget the victory, but still came up short. “I think the reason ithurt more than anything is because our guys made a concerted effortto do the things our coaching staff wanted,” coach Rick Ray toldthe Starkville Daily News. “We wanted to focus in on ourcompetitive spirit and our defensive intensity. I thought our guyswent out there and did that.”

TIP-INS

1. Johnson leads the SEC infield-goal percentage, hitting 60 percent of his shots from thefield.

2. Misters is averaging 17 pointsin the Dolphins’ four wins and 12.6 points in their nine losses.

3. Ray continues to try to findanswer to the losing streak, switching his starting lineup in thepast two games after using the same starting five in the first eightcontests of the year. Freshman Fallou Ndoye got his first startagainst USC Upstate and responded with a career-best 11 points.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 74,Jacksonville 62