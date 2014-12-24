(Updated: REMOVES extra line space before lede. ADDS first name to Bloodman reference, second sentence, fourth graph. RECASTS end of third notebook item.)

Mississippi State 70,Jacksonville 47: Fred Thomas scored 16 points and grabbed sixrebounds to lead the Bulldogs to an easy home win over the Dolphins.Travis Daniels added 13 pointsand eight rebounds while Roquez Johnson had 11 points and eightboards for Mississippi State (6-5). The Bulldogs shot 56.8 percentfrom the field, including 8-of-15 from 3-point range, with Daniels,Thomas and I.J. Ready each hitting a pair of treys.

Andris Misters led Jacksonville(4-10) with 13 points while Kori Babineaux had 11 points and fivesteals. The Dolphins struggled shooting, hitting 36.7 percent fromthe floor and hitting just 4-of-14 from 3-point range.

Mississippi State jumped on topin a hurry, holding Jacksonville scoreless for the first 5:24 of thecontest in taking a 9-0 lead. The Bulldogs went up by 14 onTrivante Bloodman’s 3-pointer with 5:11 to play in the first half, but theDolphins rallied, going into halftime down nine.

Jacksonville couldn’t quite getover the hump for much of the second half, trailing by eight pointsthrough much of the period before Mississippi State went on a 12-4run to blow the game open late in the contest. The Bulldogs closed ona 10-2 run to break a five-game losing streak.

GAMENOTEBOOK: The Bulldogs won despite turning the ball over 21 times. …Mississippi State completely dominated the glass, 35-18. … Johnsonhad six of his eight rebounds off the offensive end.