South Florida 88, Jacksonville 75

South Florida, which entered Wednesday as the worst 3-point shooting team across Division-I basketball, hit nine of its 16 3-pointers as it beat Jacksonville 88-75 at the USF Sun Dome in Tampa, Fla.

The Bulls (3-8) shot just 22.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc prior to Wednesday’s win. But that number went up against Jacksonville, as the team shot at a 56.3 percent clip from distance and freshman guard Jahmal McMurray hit six of his nine 3-pointers.

South Florida snapped a three-game losing skid and shot 63.3 percent from the field. McMurray led his team with 22 points, and every starter scored in double figures for the Bulls. Junior forward Chris Perry had 16 points and was 7-for-7 from the floor. Meanwhile, junior guard Nehemias Morillo and senior forward Angel Nunez had 14 and 13 points, respectively, and senior center Jaleel Cousins had a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

This was the first game for South Florida without guard Roddy Peters, a sophomore who fractured his foot in Sunday’s loss to North Carolina State. Peters, who was the Bulls’ second-leading scorer with 9.8 points per game, is out indefinitely.

For the Dolphins (4-7), senior guard Kori Babineaux had 21 points and junior forward Marcel White was close behind with 20.